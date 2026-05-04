Fitz and the Tantrums announce deluxe edition of ﻿'Man on the Moon﻿' album

'Man on the Moon (The Galaxy Edition)' album artwork. (Atlantic)

Fitz and the Tantrums have announced a deluxe edition of their latest album, 2025's Man on the Moon.

The expanded set, dubbed Man on the Moon (The Galaxy Edition), is due out June 5 and includes three new bonus tracks: "Good Morning California," "Greenlight" and "Not Waiting on the World."

"Good Morning California" just premiered on Friday.

Fitz and the Tantrums will launch a U.S tour in June. The outing includes two shows opening for Zac Brown Band.

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