Fishbone has premiered a new song called "Estranged Fruit."

The track will appear on an upcoming Fishbone EP produced by NOFX's Fat Mike. You can listen to "Estranged Fruit" now via digital outlets.

According to Consequence, the EP will be self-titled and arrives May 26.

Fishbone released a new song titled "All We Have Is Now" last February. Prior to that, their most recent release was the 2014 EP Intrinsically Intertwined.

