FINNEAS says he was tear gassed during LA protest against ICE

FINNEAS says he was tear gassed while protesting against the raids conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, in Los Angeles over the weekend.

"Tear gassed almost immediately at the very peaceful protest downtown," FINNEAS wrote in an Instagram Story. "They're inciting this."

President Donald Trump responded to the protests by deploying hundreds of National Guard troops to LA.

In another post, FINNEAS simple wrote, "F*** ICE."

