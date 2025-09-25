FINNEAS is engaged to longtime girlfriend Claudia Sulewski

By Andrea Dresdale

Billie Eilish is about to get a sister-in-law: Her brother FINNEAS is engaged to his girlfriend, Claudia Sulewski, who he's been dating for seven years.

The couple posted photos and videos of the big moment on Instagram. In the video, FINNEAS and Claudia are seen smooching and embracing on top of a hill at sunset, when he pulls a ring out of his back pocket and drops to one knee. She jumps up and down before kissing him.

There are also photos of the two taking a helicopter to the proposal site, close-ups of Claudia's ring and more smooching. The caption reads, "forever and ever 9.22."

Among the stars offering their congratulations: OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder, John Mayer, Gracie Abrams, Hailee Steinfeld, Camila Cabello, Hailey Bieber, Renee Rapp, Dove Cameron and Ashe, who is FINNEAS' partner in his new duo The Favors. So far, Billie hasn't posted anything.

Sulewski has been FINNEAS' musical inspiration, inspiring his song "Claudia" and starring in and directing his music video for "Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

