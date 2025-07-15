FINNEAS & Ashe announce first headlining shows as The Favors

Darkroom Records
By Josh Johnson

FINNEAS and frequent collaborator Ashe have announced their first headlining concerts with their new project, The Favors.

The shows will take place Sept. 18 at Fairbanks Lawn at Hollywood Forever in Los Angeles, Sept. 26 at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, and Oct. 1 at the Central Park SummerStage in New York City.

"So excited to share our very first proper shows as The Favors at 3 of our favorite venues," the duo says.

Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For all ticket info, visit WeAretheFavors.com.

The debut Favors album, The Dream, is due out Sept. 19.

Prior to forming The Favors, FINNEAS worked with Ashe as a producer and featured on her song "Till Forever Falls Apart."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!