FINNEAS & Ashe announce first headlining shows as The Favors

FINNEAS and frequent collaborator Ashe have announced their first headlining concerts with their new project, The Favors.

The shows will take place Sept. 18 at Fairbanks Lawn at Hollywood Forever in Los Angeles, Sept. 26 at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, and Oct. 1 at the Central Park SummerStage in New York City.

"So excited to share our very first proper shows as The Favors at 3 of our favorite venues," the duo says.

Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For all ticket info, visit WeAretheFavors.com.

The debut Favors album, The Dream, is due out Sept. 19.

Prior to forming The Favors, FINNEAS worked with Ashe as a producer and featured on her song "Till Forever Falls Apart."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.