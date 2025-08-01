Finger Eleven announces first new album in 10 years, '﻿Last Night on Earth'

Finger Eleven has announced a new album called Last Night on Earth.

The record, which marks the first new full-length effort from the "Paralyzer" rockers in 10 years, drops Nov. 7. It includes the 2024 single "Adrenaline."

A second cut, a collaboration with Richard Patrick of Filter called "Blue Sky Mystery," is out now.

Finger Eleven's most recent album is 2015's Five Crooked Lines. They also put out a best-of compilation in 2023, featuring a new song called "Together Right."

You can catch Finger Eleven on tour throughout the U.S. starting in September.

