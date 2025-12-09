Filter schedules US tour with Finger Eleven and Local H

Filter has announced a U.S. tour with support from Finger Eleven and "Bound for the Floor" rockers Local H.
The bill hits the road together March 5 in Wenatchee, Washington, and will wrap things up April 1 in Cleveland.
Tickets go on sale Friday. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit OfficialFilter.com.
Filter's most recent album is 2023's The Algorithm. A deluxe version was released in August.
You can also hear Filter guest on a song off Finger Eleven's comeback album, Last Night on Earth, which dropped in November.
