Filter drops off Jerry Cantrell tour as Richard Patrick recovers from surgery

Filter will no longer be opening for Jerry Cantrell's upcoming U.S. tour.

"Following medical advice, [frontman] Richard Patrick has been advised to not tour at this time," the "Hey Man Nice Shot" outfit writes in an Instagram post. "He had disc replacement surgery and recovery has been slower than expected."

"We hope to see you on tour soon!" the post concludes.

Cantrell's tour is set to kick off in August. It supports the Alice in Chains singer/guitarist's latest solo album, 2024's I Want Blood.

Filter, meanwhile, just put out a new song called "All the Good." It will appear on the upcoming deluxe edition of their 2023 album, The Algorithm, due out Aug. 8.

