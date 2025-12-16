Feel it más: Portugal. The Man offering exclusive '﻿SHISH' ﻿vinyl via Taco Bell

If you're a Portugal. The Man fan and also craving a Crunchwrap Supreme, then do we have good news for you.

The "Feel It Still" outfit is offering an exclusive purple vinyl variant of their new album, SHISH, via the Taco Bell app. Taco Bell Rewards members can enter to win a copy of the LP in the app Tuesday between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. PT.

Portugal. The Man has a long history with Taco Bell, dating back to 2010 when the band joined the chain's Feed the Beat music program. Over the years, PTM songs have popped up in Taco Bell ads.

SHISH, the follow-up to 2023's Chris Black Changed My Life, dropped in November. It includes the single "Tanana."

