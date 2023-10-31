Fall Out Boy's ﻿'Take This to Your Grave'﻿ to be reissued on vinyl for 20th anniversary

Fueled By Ramen

By Josh Johnson

Fall Out Boy's 2003 debut album, Take This to Your Grave, is being reissued on vinyl in honor of its 20th anniversary.

The LP will be released on December 15 and includes two unreleased demos: "Colorado Song" and "Jakus Song." A limited edition bundle, featuring 36-page Take This to Your Grave-themed coffee table book, is available to preorder now via the Fall Out Boy webstore.

Fittingly, the reissue news comes just as the Take This to Your Grave song "Grand Theft Autumn/Where Is Your Boy Tonight" becomes certified Platinum by the RIAA.

Fall Out Boy is currently touring Europe behind their latest album, So Much (for) Stardust, which was released in March. They'll launch a U.S. tour with support from Jimmy Eat World in February.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

