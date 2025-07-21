Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump fronts Motion City Soundtrack at festival in place of ill Justin Pierre

Motion City Soundtrack frontman Justin Pierre wasn't able to make the band's set at the Minnesota Yacht Club festival on Saturday, but everything was still alright.

Ahead of the performance, Pierre shared that he'd been dealing with lung issues and was under doctor's orders to "avoid doing strenuous things like walking, talking, singing, etc." He added that the show would still go on with "a bunch of very special guest singers to fill in for me," one of which turned out to be Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump.

You can see footage of the Stump-fronted Motion City Soundtrack, which at least one person in the comments dubbed Motion City Stumptrack, via the Minnesota Yacht Club TikTok.

Following his guest MCS stint, Stump rejoined Fall Out Boy for their headlining set at Minnesota Yacht Club.

Stump previously played with Motion City Soundtrack during a performance of "Everything Is Alright" at the 2024 When We Were Young festival.

