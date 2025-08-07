Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump dissects 'Sugar, We're Goin Down' on ﻿'Song Exploder'

2025 Boston Calling Music Festival Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy performs during the 2025 Boston Calling Music Festival at Harvard Athletic Complex on May 24, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Boston Calling (Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Boston Calling)
By Josh Johnson

Fall Out Boy singer Patrick Stump dives deep into the creation of "Sugar, We're Goin Down" on the latest episode of the Song Exploder podcast.

During the conversation, Stump explains how Fall Out Boy first got together, and how the songwriting relationship between him and bassist Pete Wentz, in which they separate writing the music and the lyrics, respectively, developed.

In between that, you'll hear the original verse written for "Sugar" that was ultimately cut, as well as the isolated vocal and instrumental tracks from when the song was officially recorded.

"Sugar, We're Goin Down" was released as the lead single off Fall Out Boy's mainstream breakout album, 2005's From Under the Cork Tree, which celebrated its 20th anniversary in May. The song has been certified eight-times Platinum by the RIAA, while the album as a whole has gone double-Platinum.

