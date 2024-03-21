Fall Out Boy's Joe Trohman writing new comic series with comedian Brian Posehn

By Josh Johnson

Fall Out Boy guitarist Joe Trohman is writing a new comic book series called Rifters with comedian Brian Posehn.

Rifters will be published by Image Comics and features artwork by Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles artist Chris Johnson. It follows a pair of cops who solve crimes related to time travel.

"The book is pure fun, pure escapism," Trohman says. "A distillation of everything we love about '80s and '90s science fiction, comedy, and the police procedural -- big shout out to [Law & Order creator] Dick Wolf."

The first issue of Rifters will be released June 12. For more info, visit ImageComics.com.

Trohman and Posehn previously worked together on the comic series The Axe. They also collaborated on Posehn's 2020 album, Grandpa Metal.

Fall Out Boy, meanwhile, is currently on a U.S. tour in support of their 2023 album, So Much (for) Stardust.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

