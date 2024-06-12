Fall Out Boy, Beck, The Offspring & more playing 2024 Riot Fest

Fall Out Boy, Beck and The Offspring are among the artists playing the 2024 Riot Fest, taking place Sept. 20 through Sept. 22.

The bill also includes St. Vincent, Rob Zombie, Pavement, the reunited Sublime, Sum 41, Spoon, Manchester Orchestra, Oliver Tree, Mastodon, Lamb of God, New Found Glory, Something Corporate, Taking Back Sunday, The Hives, Suicidal Tendencies, L.S. Dunes and NOFX.

All of those bands join the previously announced Slayer, who's reuniting to play Riot Fest and two other 2024 festivals after completing their farewell tour in 2019.

Riot Fest, which has long been held in Chicago's Douglass Park, will have a new home for 2024: SeatGeek Stadium in nearby Bridgeview, Illinois.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit RiotFest.org.

