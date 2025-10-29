Faith No More's Roddy Bottum on possible reunion: 'I don't think anyone's ... up for it at this point'

Faith No More Perform in Berlin Keyboarder Roddy Bottum, bassist Billy Gould and singer Mike Patton of Faith No More perform live on stage during a concert at Schwuz on June 24, 2015 in Berlin, Germany. (Stefan Hoederath/Redferns via Getty Images) (Stefan Hoederath/Redferns via Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

In 2024, Faith No More keyboardist Roddy Bottum described the status of the band as being on a "semi permanent hiatus." Now it seems that you can remove the word "semi" from that description.

Bottum speaks on the possibility of an FNM reunion in an interview with Alternative Nation, telling the site, "I don't think anyone's sort of up for it at this point."

"We had a bunch of shows that we were gonna play, and they got canceled, just for various reasons," Bottum says. "But I don't think the course that we were on has fixed itself. I just don't see it happening again, honestly. I think we did a really good job. We played a bunch of reunion tours, and I think we did what we kind of set out to do."

As Bottum alludes to, Faith No More had a run of shows planned for 2021, but those were canceled. At the time, FNM cited frontman Mike Patton's mental health, and he later revealed he was diagnosed with the anxiety disorder agoraphobia. While Patton's since returned to the road with his band Mr. Bungle, Faith No More has continued to be inactive.

"I don't think anyone's upset about it or anything," Bottum says of FNM's hiatus. "But I mean, for sure, getting back together would mean a big paycheck, but I think all of us are pretty good with what we did, sort of just like, artistically with the band and committing to ourselves and playing with each other."

He adds, "I think we're all pretty good with the decisions that we've made up to now, and I don't see what could really happen more getting back together and doing more shows."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!