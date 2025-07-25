Faith No More's Roddy Bottum announces live book events alongside upcoming memoir, ﻿'The Royal We'

By Josh Johnson

Faith No More keyboardist Roddy Bottum has announced a trio of live events celebrating the release of his upcoming memoir, The Royal We.

The dates will take place Nov. 13 in New York City, Nov. 18 in Los Angeles and Nov. 20 in San Francisco. Ticket details will be announced soon.

The Royal We is due out Nov. 4. According to a press release, the book "documents Bottum's travels from Los Angeles - growing up gay with no role models - to San Francisco, where he formed Faith No More and went on to tour the world relentlessly, surviving heroin addiction and the plight of AIDS, to become a queer icon."

Courtney Love is blurbed as calling The Royal We "a brilliant and gorgeous book."

Faith No More, meanwhile, continues to be on hiatus after canceling their tour in 2021.

