Faith No More's Mike Bordin feels Mike Patton is 'unwilling to do shows with us'

In 2024, Faith No More keyboardist Roddy Bottum described the status of the band as being on "semi permanent hiatus." Judging by new comments from drummer Mike Bordin, it appears that hiatus may be headed for more than just semi permanent status.

Bordin tells the Let There Be Talk podcast that he feels frontman Mike Patton is "unwilling to do shows with us."

As you may recall, FNM canceled a run of shows in 2021 due Patton's mental health. Patton later revealed that he'd been diagnosed with the anxiety disorder agoraphobia.

Speaking with Let There Be Talk, Bordin recalls rehearsing for the tour alongside his bandmates when it became "very clear that [Patton] was unable at that point to physically do it."

"We made the decision that, look, we gotta support our guy," Bordin says. "It's gonna be a s***storm canceling f****** 75 shows, but none of us wants to be the guy that breaks [Patton's] back and forces him to do something that he's not in the position to be able to do ... it wasn't even an argument."

"We did support him in our way," Bordin continues. "Whether that's perceived or not ... I can't control it."

The issue became, Bordin says, that Patton has since returned to the road and has continued to tour with his band Mr. Bungle, while Faith No More has remained inactive.

"My take, my position, my statement on it is that he's gone from being unable to do the shows to clearly being unwilling to do shows with us," Bordin says. "And that's heavy. That's a big difference ... and we haven't really had much dialogue on it."

"[It] doesn't feel great to me," he adds. "It honestly kind of hurts my feelings a little bit."

