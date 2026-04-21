Failure releases new song 'The Rising Skyline' featuring Hayley Williams

'Location Lost' album artwork. (Failure Records/Arduous Records/Virgin Music Group)
By Josh Johnson

Failure has released a new song called "The Rising Skyline" featuring Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams.

Williams has been a longtime Failure fan, having covered their song "Stuck on You" on Paramore's 2006 Summer Tic EP. She also appears in the 2025 Failure documentary, Every Time You Lose Your Mind.

"Failure doesn't do a lot of collaborations, but my friendship with Hayley, and her long standing support of the band, turned this song into a very satisfying duet," says Failure frontman Ken Andrews. "It's probably the most delicate song we’ve ever done and her vocal approach really brought that out."

You can watch the video for "The Rising Skyline" on YouTube.

"The Rising Skyline" will appear on Failure's upcoming album, Location Lost, due out Friday. Failure has also announced a U.S. fall tour in support of Location Lost, spanning from Sept. 30 in San Francisco to Oct. 30 in Los Angeles.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit FailureBand.com.

Williams, meanwhile, is currently touring the U.S. in support of her 2025 solo album, Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party.

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