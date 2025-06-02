Failure documentary, ﻿﻿featuring MJK, Hayley Williams & more, to premiere on Hulu

A new documentary on the band Failure will be released on Hulu on June 27.

The long-in-the-works film, titled Every Time You Lose Your Mind, "documents the origins, downfall and rebirth of a band that's beloved by their peers and multiple generations of fans," Failure shares in a Facebook post.

Along with the three band members — Ken Andrews, Greg Edwards and Kellii Scott — Every Time You Lose Your Mind features Tool's Maynard James Keenan, Paramore's Hayley Williams, Mötley Crüe's Tommy Lee, and Garbage drummer and Nevermind producer Butch Vig.

Failure will premiere the doc during a screening event in Los Angeles on June 26, which will also include a rare acoustic set. Tickets go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu and ABC News.

