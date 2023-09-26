Exhibit dedicated to DCFC & The Postal Service's 2003 albums opening in Seattle

An exhibit dedicated to Death Cab for Cutie and The Postal Service's respective 2003 albums, Transatlanticism and Give Up, is set to open in Seattle.

Everything Looks Closer From Far Away: The Exhibit, a reference to a lyric from The Postal Service's "Such Great Heights," is described as a "pop culture time capsule" featuring "murals, artifacts, large-scale installations, an in-depth timeline of both records and more."

The display will be open from September 29 to October 29.

Death Cab and The Postal Service, both of which are fronted by Ben Gibbard, are currently on a co-headlining tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of Transatlanticism and Give Up. The joint outing continues Tuesday, September 26, in Denver and concludes October 17 in Los Angeles.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.