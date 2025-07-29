Ex-Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron playing concert with Is This Real? side project

Pearl Jam Perform In Auckland Dave Simpson/WireImage (Dave Simpson/WireImage)
By Josh Johnson

Following his exit from Pearl Jam, drummer Matt Cameron is getting back onstage.

Cameron has announced a show with his side project Is This Real?, which began as a tribute to the band Wipers. The concert takes place Sept. 13 at the Seattle venue The Triple Door.

The bill also includes Hiro Yamamoto, who previously played with Cameron as the original bassist for Soundgarden.

Cameron announced earlier in July that he'd left Pearl Jam after 27 years playing with Eddie Vedder and company. He later clarified that, despite the Pearl Jam departure, he's "still an active musician."

Both Cameron and Yamamoto will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as members of Soundgarden in November.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!