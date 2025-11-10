Everybody stream: Florence + the Machine's new album debuts in top five on 'Billboard' 200

'Everybody Scream' album artwork. (Polydor Records/Republic Records; Credit: Autumn de Wilde)
By Josh Johnson

Florence + the Machine's new album Everybody Scream has debuted in the top five on the Billboard 200.

The sixth studio effort from the "Dog Days Are Over" outfit begins at #4 on the all-genre chart, earning a total of 56,000 equivalent album units, 44,000 of which were traditional album sales.

Everybody Scream gives Florence + the Machine their fifth top-five album on the Billboard 200. They've hit #1 on the chart once, with 2015's How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful.

As previously reported, Everybody Scream debuted at #1 on the U.K.'s Official Albums Chart, marking the English band's fifth chart-topper across the pond.

You'll be able to scream along to Everybody Scream on Florence + the Machine upcoming 2026 world tour, which comes to the U.S. in April.

