'Everybody Scream' for Florence + the Machine's new album

Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine performs at Day 3 at Cala Mijas Festival 2023 on September 02, 2023 in Mijas, Spain. Bianca de Vilar/WireImage

Florence + the Machine will be celebrating Halloween with a new album.

The Florence Welch-led outfit is releasing their sixth studio effort on Oct. 31. Befitting of the spooky season, the record is called Everybody Scream.

Welch had been teasing the announcement over the last week with cryptic videos, including one of her furiously digging a hole and then yelling into it.

Everybody Scream will be the follow-up to 2022's Dance Fever. Since then, Welch teamed up with Taylor Swift for the song "Florida!!!" and guested on a track from The Weeknd.

