Even in America: Sleep Token set to launch sold-out North American tour

Sleep Token will launch their much-anticipated U.S. arena tour Tuesday in Duluth, Georgia. The shows, which have been sold out for months, are set to bring to life the mysterious masked band's #1-debuting new album, Even in Arcadia.

"As great as everything has been so far on the music rollout and the sort of lore and everything that's been coming through, just wait until people see these shows," John Fleckenstein, COO of Sleep Token's label, RCA Records, tells ABC Audio. "The American arena tour coming up, it sold out on presale. That says a lot right there."

The Sleep Token live experience was one of the first things that jumped out at Fleckenstein when RCA first began to work with the "Emergence" outfit.

"The perception is metal band, you're gonna go to a metal show, and you're gonna see a bunch of guys, right?" Fleckenstein says. "I was really blown away by the split between guys and gals at this show, and I was really blown away by the number of couples at this show."

"I was really blown away at the level of intensity that every one of them, male and female, was singing every lyric," he continues. "I've never seen that before."

Fleckenstein feels that the live show is where the complete Sleep Token vision comes together.

"They have done a spectacular job of building that up," Fleckenstein says. "The live component of who they are and what they are is such a big piece of this. It's the moment where the physical representation of what they make on the art level comes into play, it's the moment where the fanbase comes together with each other."

