Evanescence, Thom Yorke songs nominated for 2026 Guild of Music Supervisors Awards

Evanescence "Afterlife" single artwork. (Netflix Music)
By Josh Johnson

Songs by Evanescence and Thom Yorke are nominated for the 2026 Guild of Music Supervisors Awards.

Amy Lee and company's "Afterlife" and the Radiohead frontman's "Dialing In" will compete in the best song written and/or recorded for television category. "Afterlife" was recorded for the Netflix series Devil May Cry, while "Dialing In" soundtracked the opening for the Apple TV miniseries Smoke.

The 2026 Guild of Music Supervisors Awards will take place Feb. 28 in Los Angeles.

Evanescence performed "Afterlife" at the 2025 Game Awards in December. The song gave the "Bring Me to Life" rockers their first #1 hit on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

