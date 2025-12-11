Evanescence releases 'Afterlife' remix for 2025 Game Awards

"Afterlife" (Gunship Remix) single artwork. (Netflix Music)
By Josh Johnson

Evanescence has released a new remix of their song "Afterlife" in connection with the 2025 Game Awards.

The updated recording, released exclusively on Spotify, is a collaboration with the synthwave band Gunship. The original version, which premiered in March, was recorded for Netflix's adaptation of the Devil May Cry video game series.

"We've been looking for an excuse to work with Gunship for too long and couldn't be more excited about this dark new version of 'Afterlife,'" says frontwoman Amy Lee in a statement. "Being a part of the Devil May Cry series has been an honor and too much fun."

As previously reported, Evanescence will be performing "Afterlife" at the 2025 Game Awards. The show, which celebrates the best in video games, will stream live online Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Along with the "Afterlife" remix, Spotify's Game Awards singles series also includes Bilmuri covering the song "I Really Want to Stay at Your House," originally featured in the game Cyberpunk 2077.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!