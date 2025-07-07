Evanescence & K.Flay premiere video for 'Fight Like a Girl' collaboration

BMG
By Josh Johnson

Evanescence and K.Flay have premiered the video for their collaborative single, "Fight Like a Girl," which was recorded for the John Wick spinoff movie, Ballerina.

The clip, which is directed by John Wick director Chad Stahelski, features footage from Ballerina cut with shots of Amy Lee and the "Blood in the Cut" artist singing together through fire and rain. You can watch it now on YouTube.

The song "Fight Like a Girl" dropped in June. Lee also recorded a song called "Hand That Feeds" with Halsey for the Ballerina soundtrack.

Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas, is currently in theaters.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

