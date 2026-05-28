Evanescence announces virtual ﻿'Sanctuary'﻿ listening party ahead of album release

'Sanctuary' album artwork. (BMG)
By Josh Johnson

Here's how you can hear Evanescence's new album, Sanctuary, a bit early.

The "Bring Me to Life" rockers have announced a virtual album listening party via the platform Volume. It will take place June 3 at 2 p.m. ET, two days before Sanctuary officially drops on June 5.

The playback will be followed by a live Q&A with the band.

You can now claim a free ticket to take part via Volume.com.

Sanctuary is the follow-up to 2021's The Bitter Truth. It includes the singles "Afterlife" and "Who Will You Follow."

Evanescence will launch a U.S. tour on June 11 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Spiritbox and Nova Twins will also be on the bill.

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