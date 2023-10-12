Empire of the Sun releases new song "AEIOU" with PNAU

Empire of the Sun has released a new song called "AEIOU" in collaboration with PNAU.

Both bands share a member in Nick Littlemore, who tells Rolling Stone Australia, "In great style we finally present a collaboration with Empire of the Sun!"

"A voice like no other, let it lead you to the dancefloor," Littlemore says.

Empire of the Sun frontman Luke Steele adds, "This song is about not letting the garden of Eden within us all be corrupted by the world."

You can listen to "AEIOU" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

Empire of the Sun's most recent album is 2016's Two Vines. Since then, Steele teamed up with Silverchair's Daniel Johns to form the band DREAMS and released his debut solo album, Listen to the Water, in 2022.

Meanwhile, Littlemore and PNAU scored a big hit with Elton John and Dua Lipa, "Cold Heart."

