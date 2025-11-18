Empire of the Sun announces inaugural Chrysalis destination festival

2025 Austin City Limits Music Festival - Weekend Two Luke Steele of Empire of the Sun performs during 2025 Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 10, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Tim Mosenfelder/FilmMagic) (Tim Mosenfelder/FilmMagic)
By Josh Johnson

Empire of the Sun has announced the inaugural Chrysalis destination festival.

The three-day event takes place May 14-16, 2026, in San José del Cabo, Mexico. The "Walking on a Dream" outfit will perform three headlining sets during the festival; a complete lineup will be announced shortly.

"Chrysalis is about imagination and rebirth," says frontman Luke Steele. "This festival is designed to be spirit immersive - where people leave transformed. The festival's story focuses on the circle of symbols - the door, the egg, key, wings and bell. It's in the Chrysalis that these symbols communicate to us like a secret language - The Door, the threshold. The Key, the revelation. The Bell, awakening. Wings, the future self and The Egg, beginnings."

Steele continues, "It's about creating a journey through music, art and spirit. In a world that is overflowing with distortion, it's time to let yourself be carried away."

Presales begin Thursday at noon PT, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at noon PT.

Empire of the Sun released their latest album, Ask That God, in 2024.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!