Empire of the Sun adds fall US tour dates

Empire of the Sun: Ask That God Tour - Austin, TX

Empire of the Sun has announced a run of fall U.S. tour dates.

The newly added headlining shows will span from Sept. 23 in Salt Lake City to Oct. 8 in Nashville. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit EmpireoftheSun.co.

Empire of the Sun will be supporting their most recent album, 2024's Ask That God.

You can also catch Empire of the Sun live at the 2025 Austin City Limits festival, taking place in October.

