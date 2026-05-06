Emily Haines celebrates the Metric 'chariot' on reflective new album, ﻿'Romanticize the Dive'

Metric's new album, Romanticize the Dive, is out now. It marks the Canadian band's milestone 10th studio effort, which led frontwoman Emily Haines down a reflective path.

"It's really just, like, us looking at us, and our incredible good fortune to come up when we did, and just kinda the comedy that we've been living through ... albeit dark comedy," Haines tells ABC Audio of the record. "But to be a band together, four friends, for 25 years and just keeping on in our scrappy a** way, it's a celebration of that, for sure."

Indeed, the same four-piece lineup has recorded every one of Metric's 10 albums: Haines, guitarist Jimmy Shaw, drummer Joules Scott-Key and bassist Joshua Winstead. On the Romanticize the Dive song "Loyal," Haines uses a chariot as a metaphor for the connection between the band members.

"The chariot cannot be reduced to its individual parts," Haines says. "It is only itself when it's all assembled. A wheel is not a chariot."

Romanticize the Dive ends with a song called "Leave You on a High," which certainly makes for a fitting closing message for an album and, if the case may be, for a band.

"We don't know if we'll make another record, right?" Haines says. "If this was the last statement ... let's make this something that would feel like it encapsulates what we tried to do, and I feel really happy that we achieved that."

She adds, "Regardless of what happens from here, but just sonically and the writing, I'm really happy with it."

Metric will launch a U.S. tour alongside fellow Canadian bands Broken Social Scene and Stars in June.

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