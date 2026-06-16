Eddie Vedder teases performance at opening ceremony for Obama Presidential Center

Eddie Vedder is teasing a performance during the upcoming opening ceremony for the Obama Presidential Center.

The Pearl Jam frontman posted a screenshot on his Instagram Story of a text message seemingly from former President Barack Obama, which reads, "Would you do me the honor of performing at our Grand Opening Ceremony?"

The exchange also includes a partying face emoji reaction to the message.

The Obama Foundation Instagram also posted a screenshot of the text without mentioning Vedder, adding in the caption, "The invitation has been sent," alongside the looking eyes emoji.

The Obama Presidential Center opens Friday in Chicago. The opening ceremony will take place Thursday starting at 11 a.m. CT and will stream live online.

For more info, visit Obama.org.

Vedder has long been a supporter of Obama. He performed ahead of his farewell address at the end of his presidency in 2017. Like Obama, Vedder also has roots in Chicago, having been born in Evanston, Illinois.

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