Eddie Murphy to receive AFI Life Achievement Award

Eddie Murphy headshot (PMK Entertainment)
By Andrea Tuccillo

Eddie Murphy is set to receive one of the film industry's most prestigious honors for his decades-spanning career.

The actor, comedian and Oscar nominee will be the 51st recipient of AFI's Life Achievement Award. The honor will be presented during a gala at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on April 18.

"Eddie Murphy is an American icon," Kathleen Kennedy, chair of the AFI Board of Trustees, says in a statement. "A trailblazing force in the art forms of film, television and stand-up comedy, his versatility knows no bounds. Across five decades, his enduring impact on our culture has inspired artists and audiences alike, and AFI is proud to honor him with the 51st AFI Life Achievement Award."

Previous recipients of the award include Francis Ford Coppola, Nicole Kidman, Julie Andrews, Denzel Washington, George Clooney and Diane Keaton.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!