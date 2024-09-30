Dynamic pricing won't be applied to Oasis' North American tour dates

Tickets to Oasis' just-announced 2025 North American tour dates will not be subject to Ticketmaster's controversial dynamic pricing model.

In a statement posted to Instagram, the reunited "Wonderwall" outfit's management writes, "It is widely accepted that dynamic pricing remains a useful tool to combat ticket touting and keep prices for a significant proportion of fans lower than the market rate and thus more affordable."

"But," the post continues. "When unprecedented ticket demand (where the entire tour could be sold many times over at the moment tickets go on sale) is combined with technology that cannot cope with that demand, it becomes less effective and can lead to an unacceptable experience for fans."

Ticketmaster previously used dynamic pricing for Oasis' U.K. tour, leaving many fans trying to buy tickets frustrated and feeling they'd been priced out. Following the sale, the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority announced it was launching an investigation into Ticketmaster.

"We have made this decision for the North America tour to hopefully avoid a repeat of the issues fans in the U.K. and Ireland experienced recently," the Oasis statement concludes.

Oasis' U.S. dates include shows at Chicago's Soldier Field on Aug. 28, MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Aug. 31 and Los Angeles' Rose Bowl on Sept. 6. They will be bookended by performances in Toronto and Mexico City on Aug. 24 and Sept. 12, respectively.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.