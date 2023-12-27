Duff McKagan teases 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!﻿' performance

Duff McKagan will be kicking off the new year with a trip to late night TV.

The Guns N' Roses bassist is set to appear on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, January 9.

"January is looking to be a pretty busy month for me, and more on that at a later date," McKagan shares in a Facebook post. "We'll see ya on Kimmel on January 9th for those of you who get the show."

McKagan's 2023 included releasing a new solo album, Lighthouse, in between touring with GN'R. The "Welcome to the Jungle" outfit also put out two new songs this year, "The General" and "Perhaps."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.