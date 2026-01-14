Dropkick Murphys announce ﻿'New England Forever' ﻿split LP with Haywire

2025 Warped Tour - Long Beach, CA Ken Casey of Dropkick Murphys performs onstage during day 2 of Warped Tour at Shoreline Waterfront on July 27, 2025 in Long Beach, California. (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images) (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Dropkick Murphys have announced a split LP with the hardcore band Haywire.

The album is called New England Forever and will be available exclusively on the upcoming Dropkick tour, launching Feb. 9 in Portland, Maine.

The track list includes a reworking of the 2005 Dropkick song "Citizen C.I.A." retitled as "Citizen I.C.E."

The Dropkick tour will conclude with the band's annual St. Patrick's Day show, taking place March 17 in Boston.

Dropkick Murphys' most recent album is 2025's For the People.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

