Dropkick Murphys announce full 2026 US tour

Ken Casey of Dropkick Murphys performs onstage during day 2 of Warped Tour at Shoreline Waterfront on July 27, 2025 in Long Beach, California. (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Dropkick Murphys have announced a full U.S. tour for 2026.

The outing, dubbed the For the People...In the Pit tour, kicks off Feb. 9 in Portland, Maine, and concludes with the band's previously announced St. Patrick's Day show on March 17 in Boston.

Tickets to the newly announced dates go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit DropkickMurphys.com.

The tour will support the latest Dropkick Murphys album, For the People, which was released in July.

