Dropkick Murphys announce 2026 St. Patrick's Day concerts

Ken Casey of Dropkick Murphys performs at Iveagh Gardens on July 07, 2024 in Dublin, Ireland. (Debbie Hickey/Getty Images)

Dropkick Murphys have announced the 2026 edition of their annual St. Patrick's Day concerts.

The "I'm Shipping Up to Boston" outfit will play shows at Beantown's MGM Music Hall on March 13, 14 and 15 leading up to the big day concert on March 17, which will take place at the House of Blues.

The run will also celebrate the 30th anniversary of Dropkick Murphys, which first formed in 1996.

A presale begins Wednesday, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. ET. For all ticket info, visit DropkickMurphys.com.

Dropkick Murphys released their latest album, For the People, in July. A physical edition featuring five bonus songs drops Friday.

