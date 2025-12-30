Don't let the ball go by: Bush's Gavin Rossdale shares tennis highlights video

Volbeat Performs At Utilita Arena Cardiff Gavin Rossdale of Bush performs onstage during a concert at Utilita Arena Cardiff on November 06, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales. (Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns) (Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns)
By Josh Johnson

In addition to fronting Bush, Gavin Rossdale is also an avid tennis player, and he looks back at his year on the court in a new Instagram video.

The post includes clips of Rossdale playing at various clubs in Europe in between dates on Bush's tour.

"I got this mad love for tennis," Rossdale writes in the caption. "Nothing beats time away from the tour."

"I generally look for the best clubs and try and find their pros," he continues. "On this European run i managed to play quite regularly. i wanted to thank all the players i met along the way. I'm just trying to get better. it's not easy. But i love it."

Bush toured Europe over the fall with Volbeat in support of their new album, I Beat Loneliness. They also toured the U.S. over the summer with Shinedown.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!