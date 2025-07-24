Don't 'Blink' and miss White Reaper's new song

Blue Grape Music
By Josh Johnson

White Reaper has premiered a new song called "Blink," a track off the band's upcoming album, Only Slightly Empty.

"Blink" is accompanied by a video showing grainy footage of the "Might Be Right" outfit rocking out and hanging with friends. You can watch that on YouTube.

Only Slightly Empty, which also includes the single "Honestly," is due out Sept. 26. It's the follow-up to 2023's Asking for a Ride.

White Reaper will launch a U.S. tour in October.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

