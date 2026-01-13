Djo's 'End of Beginning' jumps to top 10 on Hot 100

DJO Djo on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' (Disney/Randy Holmes) (Randy Holmes/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

This certainly isn't the end of Djo's "End of Beginning."

Joe Keery's viral hit has now reached the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, nearly four years after its original release in 2022. It currently sits at #6 on the all-genre chart, beating its previous peak of #11.

The Hot 100 ascent of "End of Beginning" is just the latest chapter in the song's winding history. Two years after its 2022 premiere, "End of Beginning" became a TikTok smash in 2024. While certainly known for his role as Steve Harrington on Stranger Things, "End of Beginning" proved to be Keery's first breakout hit as Djo, which he's followed with the singles "Basic Being Basic" and "Delete Ya."

Now, following the series finale of Stranger Things dropping on New Year's Eve, interest in "End of Beginning" has once again spiked, driving its latest chart success.

As previously reported, "End of Beginning" also hit #1 on the U.K.'s Official Singles Chart.

