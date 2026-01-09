Djo's 'End of Beginning' hits #1 on UK's Official Singles Chart

DJO Djo on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' (Disney/Randy Holmes) (Randy Holmes/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

In a lesson of perseverance, Djo's "End of Beginning" has reached #1 on the U.K.'s Official Singles Chart.

"End of Beginning" was initially released in 2022 on the Djo album Decide. It then became a viral TikTok smash in 2024, making it Djo's breakout hit.

In now conquering the Official Singles Chart, "End of Beginning" received a boost from the series finale of Stranger Things. Djo frontman Joe Keery, of course, played the character Steve Harrington on the Netflix sci-fi series.

The post-Stranger Things bump also led "End of Beginning" to reenter the Billboard Hot 100 at #16. Billboard reports that it could jump to the top 10 in the coming week, which would beat its previous Hot 100 peak of #11.

The most recent Djo album is 2025's The Crux, which includes the singles "Basic Being Basic" and "Delete Ya."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

