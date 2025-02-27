Djo shares new ﻿'The Crux'﻿ song, 'Delete Ya'

AWAL Recordings
By Josh Johnson

Djo has released a new song called "Delete Ya," a track off the Joe Keery-led band's upcoming album, The Crux.

The tune finds the Stranger Things star singing, "I wish I could delete ya/ 'Cause nothing can compete with ya."

You can listen to "Delete Ya" via digital outlets and watch its accompanying lyric video on YouTube.

The Crux, which also includes the single "Basic Being Basic," drops April 4. It's the follow-up to 2022's Decide, which includes the breakout Djo single, "End of Beginning."

Djo will launch a U.S. tour in April.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

