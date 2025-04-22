Djo, Clairo, Lucy Dacus & more playing 2025 All Things Go NYC

Djo, Clairo and boygenius' Lucy Dacus are among the artists playing the New York City edition of the All Things Go festival, taking place Sept. 26-28 at Forest Hills Stadium.

The bill also includes The Marías, The Last Dinner Party, Lola Young and Gigi Perez.

You can sign up now for a presale beginning Thursday at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit AllThingsGoFestival.com.

In addition to the NYC festival, a Washington, D.C., edition of All Things Go will take place Sept. 26-28 in Columbia, Maryland, with many of the same artists. All Things Go D.C. also includes headliner Noah Kahan.

