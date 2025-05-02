Djo announces fall headlining tour dates

Djo aka Stranger Things actor Joe Keery has announced a fall headlining tour in support of his latest album, The Crux.

The outing begins Sept. 30 in Asheville, North Carolina, and will wrap up Oct. 20 in Los Angeles. Keery's pre-Djo band, Post Animal, will also be on the bill.

Presales begin May 6 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on May 9 at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit DjoMusic.com.

The Crux was released in April. It includes the single "Basic Being Basic."

On Djo's current spring tour, Keery brought out Stranger Things co-star Finn Wolfhard during a show in Toronto.

