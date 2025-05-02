Djo announces fall headlining tour dates

DJO Disney/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

Djo aka Stranger Things actor Joe Keery has announced a fall headlining tour in support of his latest album, The Crux.

The outing begins Sept. 30 in Asheville, North Carolina, and will wrap up Oct. 20 in Los Angeles. Keery's pre-Djo band, Post Animal, will also be on the bill.

Presales begin May 6 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on May 9 at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit DjoMusic.com.

The Crux was released in April. It includes the single "Basic Being Basic."

On Djo's current spring tour, Keery brought out Stranger Things co-star Finn Wolfhard during a show in Toronto.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!