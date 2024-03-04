Dirty Heads & Slightly Stoopid announce Slightly Dirty tour

Dirty Heads and Slightly Stoopid are hitting the road together on the summer Slightly Dirty tour.

The co-headlining run kicks off July 11 in Cleveland and will wrap up August 25 in Phoenix. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 8, at 10 a.m. local time; a presale will begin Tuesday, March 5, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit DirtyHeads.com or SlightlyStoopid.com.

Dirty Heads' put out their latest album, Midnight Control, in 2022. The most recent Slightly Stoopid record is 2018's Everyday Life, Everyday People.

