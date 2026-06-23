Director of 'Wonderwall,' 'Sweet Child o' Mine' videos to publish memoir

Nigel Dick, the director of videos including Oasis' "Wonderwall" and Guns N' Roses' "Sweet Child o' Mine," is releasing a memoir.

The book is called Music Video Mischief and is due out Sept. 15.

"Music Video Mischief goes behind the scenes for a wild ride through the creative process, the egos, the politics, and the logistics involved in making videos for A-listers," a press release reads. "Dick shares entertaining tales of things going right and wrong, stars who were wonderful to work with and stars who weren't, natural disasters, amazing triumphs, and mad dashes around the world — all with self-deprecating wit and the enthusiasm of a lifetime music fan."

Dick also directed videos including Nickelback's "Photograph," Ozzy Osbourne's "Back to Earth," Britney Spears' "Oops!...I Did It Again" and Band Aid's "Do They Know It's Christmas?"

"If you thought Nigel could direct a video, you should see him write a book!" Nickelback's Chad Kroeger says.

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