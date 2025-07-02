Dexter and the Moonrocks release cover of Black Sabbath's 'Paranoid'

Dexter and the Moonrocks have released a cover of the Black Sabbath song "Paranoid."

The "Sad in Carolina" outfit had originally recorded their spin on the metal classic to be used in a movie soundtrack, but ended up getting cut from the film. They're putting it out now in celebration of Sabbath's massive Back to the Beginning concert Saturday, which will reunite original members Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward for one final show.

"We've been sitting on this song FOR AGES…but with Ozzy's last show being this Saturday we figured it was as fitting a time as ever to release it!" Dexter says. "We really hope you guys enjoy our take on this and we're glad you can have a little laugh with us as we poke fun at the fact it didn't make the cut for the movie it was made for!"

You can watch Dexter's "Paranoid" video, which features gameplay footage of Minecraft, on YouTube.

The "Paranoid" cover follows the May release of the new Dexter and the Moonrocks EP Happy to Be Here, which includes the single "Ritalin."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.