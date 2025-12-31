Dexter and the Moonrocks drop new EP, 'Donkey Flats'

'Donkey Flats' EP artwork. (Severance Records/Big Loud Rock)
By Josh Johnson

Dexter and the Moonrocks are celebrating the end of 2025 with new music.

The "Sad in Carolina" outfit has dropped an EP called Donkey Flats. The set includes four fresh tracks: "Wet," "West of Where I Am," "All Your Friends Still Scare Me" and "Pride."

"This band started in a small town in Texas. It's what Dexter was built on – blue-collar," Dexter and the Moonrocks say. "These are four songs stripped back all the way to our roots in Western Space Grunge, recorded completely in a double-wide trailer. No fancy frills, just us."

Donkey Flats follows Dexter's May EP, Happy to Be Here, which includes the single "Ritalin." The band also put out a cover of Black Sabbath's "Paranoid" in July.

Dexter and the Moonrocks will launch a U.S. tour Jan. 7 in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

